New Persado Segments Empower Financial Services and Retail Marketers to Authentically Engage Gen Z

"Persado engages about 64.4M unique adults in the US each year, with 15% representing Gen Z or audiences of a similar profile," explained Persado President and Co-founder, Assaf Baciu. "We have woven this deep experience into our Motivation AI platform's new segments capabilities, enabling brands to quickly generate copy that is authentic and outperforms human-authored message variants. By pinpointing the words and phrases that best engage, upsell, and retain customers in key segments, brands unlock greater productivity and a new lever for growth."

Persado generative AI equips brands with the flexibility to tailor content for each segment by defining user attributes, using pre-built segments, or both. Data and marketing leaders can also upload their pre-existing segment documentation to define and create custom segments based on unique customer attributes, such as brand engagement (customer value, engagement frequency, or loyalty status) or spending behaviors (product preferences or affinity, purchase frequency, etc.).

The Motivation AI platform leverages 12 years of historical campaign data, continuous model training, and security and privacy adhering to regulatory standards. These unmatched benefits, along with a growing list of pre-built segments, enable enterprises to pinpoint the most authentic language to engage key audiences, such as those who often fall into the Gen Z demographic—a group with increasing economic influence—or groups with significant discretionary spending power.

Persado pre-built segments are broken down by industry, to ensure banks, retail, and travel brands are aligned with industry-specific privacy and regulatory standards. Sample segments include:

For All Brands:

Deal Seekers — Shoppers who are primarily driven by sales, discounts, and promotions

Shoppers who are primarily driven by sales, discounts, and promotions Engaged Customers — Customers who frequently interact with or purchase from your brand

Customers who frequently interact with or purchase from your brand Cross-Sell Prospects — Customers who may sign up for additional products or services

For Banks and Card Issuers:

Retirement Account Holders — Customers in all stages of life interested in retirement planning. They may have a 401(k) or IRA, or have recently engaged with retirement resources

Customers in all stages of life interested in retirement planning. They may have a 401(k) or IRA, or have recently engaged with retirement resources Vacation Seekers — Individuals who recently used funds for travel-related expenses like flights, hotels, rental cars, and foreign transaction fees

Individuals who recently used funds for travel-related expenses like flights, hotels, rental cars, and foreign transaction fees Inactive Cardholders — Customers who have not made a purchase using the credit card in a significant (specified) time period

Customers who have not made a purchase using the credit card in a significant (specified) time period Rich Credit History — Customers with well-documented credit record, showcasing a history of responsible credit use

Customers with well-documented credit record, showcasing a history of responsible credit use Growth — Customers who may have recently engaged with savings or investment product or resources

For Retailers:

Loyalty Members — Consumers who are enrolled in the brand's rewards program

Consumers who are enrolled in the brand's rewards program Luxury Shoppers — Shoppers drawn to exclusive, high-end products and brands

Shoppers drawn to exclusive, high-end products and brands Gen Z — A younger generation with increasing spending power

SOURCE Persado Inc.