New Perspective Opens 10th Twin Cities Location in Arden Hills, MN

The amenity-rich, 146-unit senior living community is the newest flagship of the company

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Perspective, a fast-growing Minnesota-based senior living company with locations in eight states, is opening its newest community in the Minneapolis/St. Paul suburb of Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Located at 3565 Pine Tree Drive, this expansive 192,000-square-foot community offers residents access to exquisitely designed common areas and an extensive selection of amenities. Among these features are a dance hall, a salon and spa, a warm water swimming pool, various dining areas, as well as on-site physical therapy and wellness services.

"Our new Arden Hills building has set a new standard both for our company and the Twin Cities north metro area," expressed Ryan Novaczyk, New Perspective co-CEO. "With a compassionate team, a range of remarkable amenities and luxurious living spaces, this new community is a testament to our commitment to empowering seniors to Live Life on Purpose®."

In addition to the resident-centered features, New Perspective Arden Hills will also be partnering with Bethel University, the community's next-door neighbor, in providing a variety of campus opportunities for those living in the building.

"As a company, our differentiating factor lies in our people," stated Chris Hyatt, New Perspective co-CEO. "Our Arden Hills community is no exception. The team has hit the ground running in providing an unparalleled experience as the new residents begin to move in."

New Perspective Arden Hills offers memory care, assisted living and independent living. More information about living at New Perspective Arden Hills, as well as a link to career opportunities, can be found at NPSeniorLiving.com .

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, Minnetonka, MN-based New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns, and operates 40 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and Chairman Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com .

