New Perspective Senior Living Expands Accushield to All Locations for Elevated Safety, Social Connection, and Online Reputation Across Its Portfolio

The collaboration deploys visitor management and credential verification for third-party providers across New Perspective's portfolio of communities to support its mission to protect residents' independence, experience, and meaningful connections.

ATLANTA and MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield , the leading visitor management and third-party provider credential verification solution for senior living, announced today that New Perspective Senior Living has selected the Accushield platform to support safe, seamless community access across its entire portfolio. By digitizing the front-door experience, New Perspective is strengthening resident safety while reinforcing the welcoming, people-first culture that has defined the organization since its founding.

Rooted in the mission of "residents first in everything we do," New Perspective was built on the belief that residents deserve to remain strong, independent, and socially engaged—without compromising dignity or security. Accushield directly supports that philosophy by replacing the paper sign-in processes with a modern, intuitive system that ensures every visitor is known, protected, and connected.

"By adopting Accushield across our portfolio, New Perspective is elevating the visitor experience while strengthening on-site safety for our residents," said Chris Hyatt, Co-CEO of New Perspective Senior Living. "Accushield's ability to integrate seamlessly with other technologies we use will allow us to create a more connected, secure, and socially engaging environment for residents, families, and trusted visitors alike."

As senior living communities navigate growing expectations around risk management, operational efficiency, and resident well-being, New Perspective sought a solution that aligned with its core values. Accushield enables teams to monitor the visitors and third-party caregivers—while still encouraging independence, privacy, choice, and meaningful daily interaction.

Key Areas of Impact

Through the implementation of Accushield, New Perspective Senior Living will advance three core priorities:

Elevating Awareness and Community Security: New Perspective Senior Living is enhancing how communities welcome and manage all visitors — including families, friends, volunteers, and third-party caregivers. Through streamlined visitor workflows and added caregiver screening using Verify, communities take a proactive approach to identifying everyone entering and exiting the community, strengthening safety, operational clarity, and peace of mind for residents and their families.





Delivering Exceptional Family Experiences and Reputation Growth: By capturing real-time visitor feedback and maintaining a continuous pulse on guest experiences, community teams can listen, respond, and improve in the moment. This insight ensures that a community's reputation and online presence accurately reflect the quality of care, service, and hospitality delivered.





Fostering Connection and Resident Well-Being Through Project Love Meter: Through Project Love Meter, communities use a powerful combination of data and human connection to measure engagement, identify residents who may be at risk of isolation, and intentionally increase meaningful interactions. By translating engagement insights into action, Project Love Meter helps strengthen relationships among residents, families, volunteers, and care partners — reinforcing New Perspective's goal of creating vibrant, connected communities where residents truly live life with purpose.

"New Perspective was built on a deeply personal understanding of what it means to care for someone you love, and that shows in how they operate every day," said Charles Mann, Founder of Accushield. "Accushield supports that philosophy by helping communities protect residents while preserving independence, dignity, and meaningful connection. This partnership reflects a shared belief that the safest environments are also the most human ones."

Learn More

To explore the technologies powering this partnership and learn more about Accushield's solutions, please visit:

Visitor Management: Accushield Platform

Credential Verification: Accushield Verify

Social Connectedness: Project Love Meter

About New Perspective

Founded in 1998, New Perspective is a family-owned senior living company that develops, owns, and operates 49 communities across Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. With a strong track record of growth and operational excellence, the company offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, all designed to help older adults Live Life on Purpose®. Its mission is deeply rooted in the Novaczyk family's experience caring for Founder Todd Novaczyk's mother-in-law, Betty, as she faced Alzheimer's disease—an experience that continues to shape the company's commitment to dignity, compassion, and family values.

About Accushield: Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that foster safe and connected senior living communities. With its innovative visitor management and credential verification platform, Accushield empowers communities to efficiently manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

