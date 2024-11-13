SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): The 3rd International Summit for Mayors of Rural Tourism Villages and the Forum of "Best Tourism Villages" took place in Huangling Ancient Village, Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province recently. With the theme "Exploring Famous Tourism Villages: Hand in Hand for Mutual Progress," the summit drew representatives from the United Nations World Tourism Organization, 16 "Best Tourism Villages" from eight countries across three continents, as well as travel agencies and media from both domestic and international spheres.

New perspectives on rural revitalization: stories of six best tourism villages

Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, cultural heritage cannot be duplicated. During the conference, by facilitating a dynamic platform for dialogue, 8 representatives of Best Tourism Villages from different regions shared their hometown development stories and valuable experiences, providing new ideas and perspectives for the future development of rural tourism. The insights will inject new momentum and vitality into the overarching goal of promoting rural economic prosperity and enhancing the quality of global rural tourism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eACjuGYKQ0E

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)