New PetSafe® Walk Along™ Outdoor Harness Makes Adventures with Furry Friends Easy

PetSafe ® Walk Along™ Outdoor Harness is designed to keep dogs safe both inside and out of the car with a handle that doubles as a seat belt tether for rides to the dog park or during road trips. It also features a water-resistant zippered pouch on top to keep the necessities secure, such as wallets, car keys, phones or pet waste bags.

"Saddle bag harnesses can be bulky and often tricky when trying to even out weight on both sides," says Krista Nixon, PetSafe® Toys and Behavior Category Manager. "The small pouch on top of the Walk-Along™ Outdoor Harness eliminates the worry of adding too much weight that could cause strain on your dog."

The PetSafe® Walk Along™ Outdoor Harness offers a standard and no-pull leash attachment option with padded chest straps to maximize comfort. Additionally, both color options, black and orange, contain reflective accents to provide outdoor visibility during dusk or dark.

The PetSafe® Walk Along™ Outdoor Harness is now available at www.petsafe.com and many U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is one of the most trusted pet brands globally. Dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

Media Contact:

Sav McBride

(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409

media@petsafe.net

SOURCE PetSafe

