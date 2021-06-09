New Photo Accessories Added to Datacolor Spyder Product Line

Spyder Tripod Pro – All the features of the Spyder Tripod, plus comes with a GoPro® mount, smartphone holder and Bluetooth® Universal Remote with battery.

Spyder Shelf – Allows you to attach SpyderX to the top of your monitor to ensure monitor light won't affect the reading of the room's ambient light. Affords additional desk space.

Spyder USB-C - A USB-C cable is needed to connect a SpyderX monitor calibrator to computers that only have USB-C ports. The USB-C cable is compatible with Mac, PC, and Android devices and iPad Pro.

Additionally, Datacolor has packaged some of these accessories with its most popular products to create photographic tool kits that streamline and enhance your workflow while adding purchasing convenience and cost-savings.

SpyderX Create Kit - Capture color inspiration, ensure color accuracy and sharp images, connect with newer devices, and add extra storage space to your work area. Kit includes: SpyderX Pro, ColorReader EZ, Spyder Tripod, Spyder Shelf and USB-C cable.

SpyderX Create Kit is now available exclusively on Datacolor's website for a limited-time introductory price of $199.99. Visit spyderx.datacolor.com/spyderx-create-kit

SpyderX Mobile Pro Kit - The perfect collection for location shoots, sold exclusively at Adorama. Ensure color-accurate images that have crisp, well-defined shadow details with portable tools that go wherever your photography takes you. Kit includes: SpyderX Pro, Spyder Cube, Spyder Tripod Pro and USB-C cable.

Sol Stein, Adorama Category Merchant, notes: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Datacolor to provide our customers with a comprehensive photo kit that's easily portable as well as cost-effective."

SpyderX Mobile Pro Kit is now available exclusively with Adorama for a limited-time introductory price of $179.99. Visit adorama.com

