"Flowing Wonders": Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports Debuts an Inviting Spring Itinerary for All

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the debut of "Flowing Wonders" by Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, a spring itinerary designed for families, casual adventurers, and anyone eager to explore the natural beauty of the South Sound without the rigor of intense hiking. This three-day journey is a celebration of Pierce County's most scenic vistas, all conveniently located just a short stroll from parking areas.

Narada Falls at Mount Rainier is just a third of a mile from the parking area, but gives visitors an up-close, personal experience with the waterfall.
Spanning the lush landscapes of University Place to the charming streets of Buckley, and the majestic surroundings of Eatonville and Ashford, "Flowing Wonders" is a meticulously planned adventure. It invites visitors to immerse themselves in the picturesque settings of rivers, lakes, and, notably, the region's captivating waterfalls.

"Nature's allure is for everyone, not just the people with the biggest backpacks. With 'Flowing Wonders,' we're thrilled to show that families, casual visitors, and those who simply prefer the scenic route don't have to forego the captivating beauty of Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Travel Tacoma.

From the panoramic sea-and-island views at Chambers Creek Regional Park to the serene waters of Alder Lake and the wildlife encounters at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, the itinerary ensures a seamless blend of natural exploration and leisure. Each day unfolds with new wonders, offering easy access to some of the most photogenic and memorable spots in the Pacific Northwest.

"Flowing Wonders" promises a journey filled with moments of awe, relaxation, and family-friendly adventure. It's a unique opportunity to witness the splendor of the South Sound's landscapes, making unforgettable memories along the way.

For more information and to embark on your "Flowing Wonders" journey this spring, visit Travel Tacoma's website.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports
Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

