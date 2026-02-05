New Pivot® Performance Turf Soccer Field Installed By TenCate Enables Play at Elementary School in Oakland, CA

"The VPG and SGW teams delivered exceptional play surfaces on an accelerated timeline, and we are incredibly proud of their craftsmanship and commitment," said Joe Fields, CEO of TenCate Americas. "At TenCate, we are dedicated to creating safe places for students to learn, play, and grow — and it is an honor to support the Burckhalter Elementary community with these new facilities."

Pivot Performance Turf was selected for the field for its exceptional safety and durability. Pivot requires no black crumb rubber or other performance infills while still delivering the feel and performance of natural grass under intense play conditions.

The project was funded in part by the Playing for Keeps Association, and the new field and agility mat were unveiled during the Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day Presented by Cigna Healthcare on February 3, 2026.

The Safe Zone Activity Day brings together corporate, nonprofit, and community partners focused on student wellness, education, and empowerment and the new Pivot field hosted interactive fitness sessions led by NFL Legends, NFL Flag programming, and skills challenges.

"We are deeply grateful to TenCate and the Playing for Keeps Association for supporting our mission and choosing to partner with Love Thy Neighbor CDC for the very first time in such a meaningful way," said Tommi Vincent, co-founder of Love Thy Neighbor CDC, which hosted the Safe Zone Activity Day. "The donation and installation of a full-sized youth turf soccer field and the agility turf is more than a gift; it's a commitment to growth, inclusion, and possibility. This investment ensures every child at Burckhalter Elementary for generations to come has a space to move, play, and feel seen, long after Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day concludes."

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, we're a truly global company with strong local roots. We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated, we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit www.tencategrass.us.

Contact: Erica Rumpke, [email protected], 513-484-6795

SOURCE TenCate Grass Americas