New Platform Exposes Newsroom Burnout and Launches First-of-Its-Kind Career Hub for Journalists

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyStation has oﬀicially launched its Job Board & Career Center, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to bring transparency, accountability, and career mobility to the broadcast news industry.

Built on firsthand feedback from journalists across the country, RateMyStation combines anonymous workplace reviews with a centralized job marketplace, giving media professionals the ability to evaluate newsroom culture while exploring new opportunities in real time.

The launch comes at a critical moment for the industry, as journalists continue to report high levels of burnout, toxic workplace environments, and declining retention. By aggregating real experiences from newsroom employees, the platform oﬀers a data-driven look into the cultural health of local media organizations.

"Journalists have been expected to navigate their careers without access to honest, centralized

information about the environments they're walking into," said Valeria Sistrunk, founder of RateMyStation. "We created this platform to change that, to give media professionals a voice, and to hold newsrooms accountable in a way that hasn't existed before."

In addition to workplace transparency, the new Job Board & Career Center allows news stations to post open roles and directly engage with talent, while also responding to feedback and gaining real-time insights into how their organizations are perceived internally.

This dual approach transforms RateMyStation into both a cultural watchdog and a professional

marketplace—bridging the long-standing gap between newsroom employees and management.

Journalists can create a secure account to participate in the industry census, leave reviews, and apply for jobs, while news organizations can subscribe for enhanced access to analytics, reputation management tools, and hiring features.

As conversations around workplace conditions continue to shape the future of media, RateMyStation aims to serve as a catalyst for industry-wide improvement—empowering journalists, increasing transparency, and helping build healthier, more sustainable newsroom environments.

To learn more or join the platform, visit ratemystation.com.

About RateMyStation

RateMyStation is a transparency platform for U.S. newsrooms, dedicated to improving workplace culture through anonymous feedback, data insights, and accountability. By connecting journalists with real-world experiences and career opportunities, RateMyStation is redefining how media professionals navigate and evaluate their careers.

Contact Information

Name: Valeria Sistrunk

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (470) 202-8649

SOURCE RateMyStation