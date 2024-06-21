New Podcast Season Talks Well-being, Extraversion, Resilience, and More

The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast Launches Third Season

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two successful seasons, The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast has launched its third season with the second episode airing today.

In this episode of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast, occupational psychologist Catherine Ellwood shares about how understanding differences in communication styles (stemming from MBTI personality differences) can allow people to work more effectively together. Find all episodes of the podcast at themyersbriggs.com/podcasts.

In this new season, organizational psychologists, personality type experts, and thought leaders discuss topics from well-being, stress and resilience to Extraversion, negotiation, and more. Every episode connects these trending topics with workplace insights, personal revelations, and how personality and behavior knowledge can propel individuals, teams, and leaders to a higher level of self-awareness and understanding of others.

Well-being, stress & resilience

The first episode of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast's third season (available on Apple Podcast , Spotify and more) starts with chartered psychologist Melissa Hill, who explores well-being, both for individuals and at work, happiness, and stress and resilience. She also discusses how to evaluate personal well-being. Additionally, HR practitioners and people leaders can listen to learn what they can do to improve well-being for their employees and within their organizations.

All about Extraversion

The second episode (released today) dives into all things Extraversion. From what people get wrong about this personality preference, to how those preferring Extraversion differ from each other, to the most rare and common Extraverted types, occupational psychologist & MBTI expert Catherine Ellwood's stories and insights make this show a must-listen.

Rare personality types, teams, and more

Upcoming episode topics in season three include the most rare MBTI personality types, senior leadership team training, negotiation and polarization, and more. Guests include author and thought leader Pam Fox Rollin, conflict management expert and author Dr. Ralph Kilmann, and The Myers-Briggs Company's Head of Consultancy Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson.

Find all the podcast episodes at www.themyersbriggs.com/podcasts.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

