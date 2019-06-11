New Poll: Administration Immigration Plan Draws Broad Support in Key Swing States

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The outline of an immigration overhaul laid out by the White House in May, dealing with border security, deterring illegal immigration, asylum abuse, and reforms to our legal immigration process enjoys overwhelming public support, according to a new poll of likely voters in seven swings states that will decide the outcome of the next election.

The polls were conducted in late May by the national polling firm, Zogby Analytics on behalf of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The seven states polled were: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

"Americans are fed up with immigration chaos and they want something done to put an end to it," commented Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "They see a border that is out of control, our humanitarianism being abused, and a Congress that is unwilling or unable to take action to fix these problems. And, as the poll reveals, this is an issue that will strongly influence voters in these battleground states."

The polls sought voters' opinions on key points of the White House plan, and whether candidates' positions on these issues would affect their voting decision in the next election. Among the key findings of the polling:

A clear majority of voters in all seven states support construction of secure border fencing as part of an effort to halt illegal immigration and other illegal activity.

Upwards of 60 percent of likely voters in all seven states support efforts that would "prevent migrants from making fraudulent [asylum] claims and being released into the country."

A majority of voters in all seven states support reforms to our legal immigration system that "gives priority to higher-wage workers who are self-sufficient."

Likewise, clear majorities approve of reforms to the legal immigration process that "give greater preference to immigrants with needed skills, and limit family-based immigration to spouses and minor children."

Although it was not explicitly called for in the White House plan, three-quarters, or more, of voters in each of these battleground states support mandatory use of E-Verify by all employers to prevent illegal aliens from taking jobs in the U.S.

Immigration is an issue that is likely to sway voters' decisions. Clear majorities of voters in these swing states indicated that candidates' views on these immigration issues would affect how they vote.

"Far from being 'controversial,' the immigration reform proposals offered by the White House last month constitute a rational plan that is embraced by rational voters. Quite the contrary, it is the irrational partisan bickering in Washington over the most fundamental concerns of the public that voters reject.

"The polling indicates that the president's plan to end mass illegal immigration, asylum abuse, and adopt a merit-based legal immigration policy has broad public support as we head into the 2020 election cycle," Stein concluded.

A state-by-state breakdown of the polling data in each of the seven states is available here.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

