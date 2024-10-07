New Poll Shows a Large Number of Patients Are Not Getting Health Screenings

Policy Changes are Key to Strengthening the Health of Our Nation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) released the results of its State of Primary Care in America survey which shows that over a quarter of Americans (27%) say they are not up to date with their health screenings and immunizations. Preventive health care and screenings for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer are essential for detecting potential issues early, often before symptoms appear. The national survey also discovered nearly one-third of adults, particularly those who are younger, Hispanic or living in rural areas, report difficulty accessing health care services.

Furthermore, the survey found an overwhelming 73% of adults support legislation that would make it easier to choose a nurse practitioner (NP) as their primary care provider. The broad support extends across party, race and age, as well as across urban, suburban and rural areas. Patients' desire to seek health care from an NP continues to trend upward. Overall support is up from 67% in 2022, and 61% in 2021. Demographics with the largest increase in support include Black, young and rural patients.

"The first step toward a healthier America is to ensure that every patient can access the recommended health checks, evidence-based screenings and immunizations they need," said Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, president of AANP. "Adopting policies that remove barriers to care and ensure all patients can access the preventive screenings and health services they need is essential to improving the health of our nation. These latest results underscore the ongoing crisis of access to primary health care, which cuts across many communities. The survey also highlights the broad public support for legislative proposals that would improve patient access and choice in health care."

Among adults who did see a provider for primary care, nearly a third (31%) turned to telehealth or to convenient care clinics at pharmacies, or other retailers. This latest AANP survey echoes findings from previous research in April 2023, which found more than 25% of adults had waited more than two months for an appointment with a health care provider. According to the most recent survey, nearly 40% of respondents travel more than 10 miles to access care. Those traveling over 10 miles to get care were much more likely to report access challenges (42%) than those who didn't have as far to go (23%).

"Patients continue to want greater access to the 385,000 licensed NPs who undergo demanding graduate level education and clinical training to deliver high-quality care across the country," said Ferrara. "Patients are already choosing NPs, as proven by more than one billion patient visits annually. We urge lawmakers to enact legislation that removes restrictions on NP-delivered health care, giving patients timely access to preventive and ongoing care services. Policy changes are key to strengthening the health of our nation."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

