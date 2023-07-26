New Poll Shows Americans are Confused by Some Applications of Artificial Intelligence

New Poll Release by Statara Solutions shows where voters need education, are persuadable on technology

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Statara Solutions, LLC released the results of a poll they conducted that found that many people are confused by possible applications of artificial intelligence, with researchers at America's leading universities most highly trusted to develop the new technology.

The results of the poll show that despite the recent excitement around chatbots to help with daily tasks, automation of white-collar jobs, and possible advances in medicine, uncertainty remains strong and many are confused about AI's potential consequences for society.

When asked if the increased use of AI in daily life will make us better or worse off, 30% of respondents say better, 31% don't know, and 38% say worse off. Regarding the future uses of AI, respondents' confusion is all the more evident: More than 60% of Americans think AI could improve medical outcomes and automate mundane tasks. However, 75% worry about AI causing future job losses, and 68% worry about so-called "deep fakes," or AI-generated content that appears real.

"As Congress and the Biden Administration contemplate artificial intelligence regulation and other technology policies, it is clear that there is more work to be done to address the concerns of voters and other opportunities to leverage influencers who have already embraced innovation," said Bryan Whitaker, Principal at Statara Solutions. "These results show how trust must be built with voters who remain wary of its use at work, at home, and in schools."

The poll was fielded among a randomly selected online non-probability panel sample consisting of 2,000 American adults. The poll was conducted from March 24, 2023 to March 29, 2023.

About Statara: Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit www.statara.com.

