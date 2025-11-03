Statara Announces Brian Ko as the New Chief Executive Officer

Ko Brings Strategic Foresight, Extensive Experience to Drive Statara's Growth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Statara , a data-driven communications, technology and public affairs firm offering comprehensive campaign solutions, announced Brian Ko as Chief Executive Officer.

Ko joins Statara with more than two decades of leadership experience across marketing, media, SaaS, and digital platforms. Combining strategic clarity with a builder's mindset, he brings a record of leading organizations through transformation and innovation at the intersection of technology, data, and performance. With this move, Ko is set to lead Statara's next phase of growth, expanding the firm's capabilities in data-driven communications, technology solutions, and campaign strategies nationwide.

"I'm thrilled to join Statara at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Brian Ko. "With its foundation of precision, data integrity, and innovation, Statara is uniquely positioned to help organizations connect with audiences in smarter, more meaningful ways. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to strengthen our capabilities, expand our impact, and accelerate the next phase of growth."

For years, Statara has leveraged a powerful suite of identity resolution and record linkage tools built on one of the nation's most comprehensive repositories of consumer and occupancy data. These capabilities enable organizations to connect with their audiences accurately—even as individuals move, change names, or update contact information. That same data infrastructure powers the Statara Media Platform, which integrates directly with digital advertising ecosystems to help clients activate high-quality audiences, optimize campaigns across channels, and reduce wasted spend. By combining data integrity with advanced delivery technology, Statara ensures every impression reaches the right audience—driving measurable results and smarter media investment.

"Strong leadership is critical to scaling a data-driven organization," said TARA Group CEO Tom Bonier. "Brian's experience leading high-growth technology and media organizations, combined with his expertise in go-to-market strategy and building high-performing teams, makes him the perfect fit for Statara. Whether expanding our reach in new markets, launching new products, or strengthening client relationships, his leadership will be invaluable."

Before joining Statara, Ko drove growth and development across digital, marketing, and technology companies. He was Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Socialcom (parent company of AudienceX), overseeing revenue, strategy, business development, marketing, and analytics for the omni-channel advertising platform. He led strategic accounts and growth initiatives at Teads, a global supply platform and pioneer of native video advertising, and at Turn, an adtech and martech platform, delivering real-time insights that helped marketers activate data at scale. Ko also held executive leadership roles at Wavemaker, Dedicated Media, Initiative, Publicis, and OMD, where he led marketing and digital transformation efforts across industries including automotive, technology, entertainment, finance, healthcare, and retail, supporting global and national brands such as Amazon, Amgen, Arby's, Intuit, LG, Lionsgate, Lexus, and Toyota. Most recently, he has served as Fractional CEO of AllMediaKind LLC and as Creator of ManPossible, a lifestyle and e-commerce platform.

"Brian brings vast experience in both the private and technology sectors to our firm," said Statara founders Drew Brighton and Jeff Ferguson. "We are thrilled he has joined our team and look forward to the next chapter of growth under his leadership."

About Statara: Statara ensures high data quality is maintained by comparing against multi-sourced consumer data products and performing a series of standardization and data-quality improvements. Statara has helped companies, local governments, associations, and various industries by providing accurate and effective approaches and strategic plans.

SOURCE Statara