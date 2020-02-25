New Poll: While Many Democratic Voters Are Still Undecided - Liberal, Younger, and Diverse Democrats have the Enthusiasm and Activism

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The findings of a recent national survey conducted by All In Together , a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women's civic leadership, and GBAO, a Washington, DC based strategic consulting and polling firm, reflects the views of 1,000 registered voters, including an oversample of 200 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in Super Tuesday states. The oversample was weighted down to be a representative portion of the base sample.

Only 36% of Democratic primary voters have chosen a candidate they are excited about

Just barely a third of Democrats say they've decided who they are voting for and are excited about their choice, leaving about 63% of Democrats either undecided, not excited about their choice, or choosing not to vote. However, very liberal, younger Democrats and African American voters are more likely to be decided and excited about their choice of candidate.

Non-white Democrats are more likely to take political action before November, and are 50% more likely to volunteer for a candidate than white Democrats

There are few sizeable differences by party in the self-reported likelihood of taking a variety of actions, but some groups on the left are more engaged than others.

Among Democrats, non-white Democrats are more likely to say they'll take a series of political actions, particularly volunteering for candidates, than white Democrats.

Non-white Democrats are most likely to take action to help a candidate get elected – proving they will be the engine of democratic mobilization.

Many voters still don't know when their primary is. More than one-third (36%) of Super Tuesday Democrats do not know when their state's primary contest is. This number goes up to 50% for voters under the age of 50.

One-third of Democratic women say that women Presidential candidates have been treated less fairly by the media.

While Democratic men are essentially divided on this issue (26% more fair vs. 24% less fair) Democratic women are far more likely to say the media treats women candidates less fairly (15% more fair vs. 33% less fair).

Other Findings:

The Democratic Party is viewed more positively than the Republican Party by a majority of voters on a range of issues, but voters see both parties as equally divisive

10% of voters are "Pessimistic Democratic Voters ," they are less likely to take an active role in the election season and more likely to think Trump will win

Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together believes these polls tell an important story for the rest of the Democratic nominating process and beyond; "Our polls show, especially in the context of the Nevada caucus, how the enthusiasm, activism, and motivation of younger, more liberal and diverse Democrats plays out. The moderate wing of the Democratic party just doesn't have that same enthusiasm or focus. Given that 63% of Democrats are still undecided going into South Carolina and especially Super Tuesday, the data shows a significant opportunity for any candidate that can woo and mobilize the undecided majority."

Leader believes the data underlines the importance of educating voters across the political spectrum on the importance of mobilization actions like volunteering and contributing. "This primary process and the data in our polls shows how powerful voters become when they get off the sidelines and work to advance candidates they believe in."

About All In Together

All In Together (AIT) encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life. Our vision is a truly representative American democracy, influenced at every level by the wisdom and power of women. AIT is the only national organization empowering and mobilizing women across the political spectrum to become advocates and leaders at work and in their communities.

SOURCE All In Together