New Polling Reveals 94% of Americans Support Healthcare Price Transparency

News provided by

Patient Rights Advocate

09 Jan, 2024, 21:01 ET

1 in 3 Americans believe healthcare price transparency should be a top priority for Congress

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) released new polling conducted by Marist revealing that healthcare price transparency remains one of the most popular and unifying issues being considered by Congress. Top findings of the poll include:  

  • 94% Support true healthcare price transparency.
  • 93% Agree hospitals should be required to provide real prices in advance, not estimates.
  • 91% Would use upfront prices to shop for the best quality care at the lowest price.
  • 3 out of 5 Have put off medical care because they didn't know the cost.
  • 88% Would be more likely to seek routine care if they could get the price of care in advance.
  • 1 out of 3 Believe healthcare price transparency should be a top priority for Congress.

The new polling shows support for systemwide healthcare price transparency has remained consistent and slightly increased from 90% topline support in 2021 polling

Click here to view the polling results and crosstabs

PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher sent a memo to Congressional leaders outlining the polling results and urging them to come together to pass healthcare price transparency legislation.  

"Congress has the rare and exciting opportunity to pass transformative, bipartisan healthcare price transparency legislation that would drastically improve the quality and lower the cost of American healthcare, at no cost to taxpayers. ...  It is time to harness this momentum and bring both chambers together to move forward with bipartisan, bicameral legislation that levels the playing field, empowers healthcare consumers, lowers costs, improve health outcomes, and has the support of the American people. This is the right policy, at the right time, for the right reasons. It's time to fix our broken healthcare system through systemwide healthcare price transparency." 

The new polling results come amid growing momentum on Capitol Hill in support of healthcare price transparency legislation. Last month, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to strengthen and expand healthcare price transparency requirements (S.3548). The Senate bill built on legislation passed by an overwhelming majority in the House earlier in the month (H.R.5378), which takes steps to empower patients to choose the best care at the lowest prices. 

About PRA
PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a nonprofit organization fighting for systemwide healthcare price transparency. We seek to empower patients and consumers with actual, upfront prices, greatly reducing healthcare costs through a functional, competitive market.  

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate

