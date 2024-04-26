PatientRightsAdvocate.org files Amicus Brief in U.S. Department of Labor Case Against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientRightsAdvocate.org filed an amicus brief in the case of Secretary Julie A. Su, Acting Secretary of Labor v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Minnesota, arguing that their motion to dismiss the case should be denied on the basis that BCBS was an ERISA fiduciary and that ERISA's fiduciary protections are needed to police third-party administrator contracts that hide healthcare prices from beneficiaries and obstruct beneficiaries from finding high-quality, cost-efficient care.

According to the lawsuit, the Department of Labor alleges that Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Minnesota has wrongfully collected $66.8 Million in a "provider tax" to 370 self-funded employer health plans, which is usually paid by hospitals and clinics.

"PatientRightsAdvocate.org commends the Department of Labor for acting to protect patients and employers. We are pleased to support DOL in helping explain to the court why Blue Cross acted unlawfully and in breach of its duties by secretly charging employer health plans for provider taxes. We look forward to the court's resolution of this important case, and we will continue to fight on behalf of patients to make healthcare more affordable, transparent, and accountable." said Cynthia Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

The amicus brief was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Click here to read the brief in its entirety.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate