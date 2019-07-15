New power switching regulator with the industry's lowest quiescent current extends battery life in Internet of Things designs

These features plus its selectable functions enable the TPS62840 to help engineers solve critical design challenges in many battery-powered, always-on industrial and personal electronics applications – including narrow-band Internet of Things (IoT), grid infrastructure equipment and wearables – that require more flexibility, an extended wireless range, improved accuracy and reduced electromagnetic interference (EMI).

The TPS62840 joins TI's portfolio of highly integrated, low-I Q DC/DC converters that enable designers to maximize power delivery in the smallest possible solution size.

Key features and benefits of the TPS62840

Longer battery life, very high light-load efficiency : A lower I Q draw delivers longer battery life for systems with very light loads (less than 100µA), and those operating primarily in standby/ship mode (not switching). The low I Q of the TPS62840 enables its 80% efficiency at a 1-µA load, which is up to 30% better than competitive devices.

The stop pin turns off all switching to reduce EMI or ripple, and minimizes distortions passed to precision signal-chain, measurement, sensors or wireless connectivity components.

Smaller solution size : Engineers can use the new switching regulator to cut their battery count in half or use smaller batteries in their design. For example, designers can save up to 16,980 mm 3 using four AAAs instead of four AAs.

: Engineers can use the new switching regulator to cut their battery count in half or use smaller batteries in their design. For example, designers can save up to 16,980 mm using four AAAs instead of four AAs. Flexible V IN broadens applications: The TPS62840's wide range of 1.8 V IN -6.5 V IN accommodates multiple battery chemistries and configurations, such as two lithium manganese dioxide (2s-LiMnO 2 ) cells in series, single-cell lithium thionyl chloride (1xLiSOCL 2 ), four-cell and two-cell alkaline, and lithium polymer (Li-Po).

Package, availability and pricing

Pre-production samples of the TPS62840 are now available through the TI store in the following packages: 8-pin small outline no-lead (SON), measuring 1.5 mm by 2.0 mm; 6-pin wafer chip scale package (WCSP), measuring 0.97 mm by 1.47 mm. An 8-pin thermally enhanced package (HVSSOP), measuring 3 mm by 5 mm, will become available later this year. Pricing starts at US$0.85 in 1,000-unit quantities. The TPS62840-1DLCEVM55 and TPS62840-1YBGEVM56 evaluation modules are available for US$49 each.

