New President to Lead Mercy Southeast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search, Mercy has selected Amanda "Mandy" Shelast as its new president for Mercy Southeast Communities. Shelast will lead Mercy Hospital Southeast and Mercy's clinics and services in Cape Girardeau and surrounding communities across Southeast Missouri.

Shelast brings more than 16 years of healthcare leadership experience in various roles. She has an exceptional background in improving patient access and care, supporting physicians and providers, building clinical programs alongside physicians and guiding healthcare systems through growth and change. She served as president of the Michigan and South regions at Marshfield Clinic Health System where she navigated and led through a merger with Sanford Health in 2025. She then transitioned to her most recent role as network president for Sanford Health.

"Mandy's proven leadership in multifaceted health systems and true love for rural healthcare makes her an ideal fit." Post this

"Mandy's proven leadership in multifaceted health systems and true love for rural healthcare makes her an ideal fit for Southeast Missouri," said David Argueta, Mercy senior vice president and president of community operations. "Mandy has a gift for bringing people together, strengthening access to care and positioning systems for success, and she will steer us to our goal of making Mercy Southeast a regional healthcare hub in the four-state area. With a deep passion for our mission, she leads with heart and purpose, bringing the right experience, compassion and energy for our patients, caregivers and communities."

Shelast's experience includes leading recruitment programs designed to attract physicians and advanced practice providers in short time frames to increase patient access in rural areas. She has also led the turnarounds of hospitals and health systems.

"I've had the privilege to lead hospitals and health systems through periods of meaningful growth and transformation, guiding teams through change all while staying grounded in exceptional patient care," Shelast said. "I'm grateful to join Mercy with its mission-driven and patient-centered approach to care and excited to help continue building on Mercy Southeast's strong foundation. Together, we will create an even stronger future for healthcare in the region."

Shelast is a staunch advocate for healthcare policy changes that improve care or address disparities for patients, serving in board member and board chair positions with the American Hospital Association, Michigan Hospital Association and as a governor-appointed member of the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority to help make these changes happen.

Shelast earned a bachelor's degree in community development and a master's degree in health services administration from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

As community president, Shelast will also provide leadership to Mercy Hospital Stoddard in Dexter and Mercy Hospital Perry in Perryville as well as Mercy's clinics in Bernie, Bloomfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Malden, New Madrid, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

Shelast succeeds Eric Ammons who recently retired after more than 30 years of service to Mercy.

"We are grateful for Eric's exceptional leadership and dedication, ensuring Mercy cares for Southeast Missouri for years to come," Argueta said. "True to his character, Eric continued to lead Mercy's Southeast Missouri communities until we found Mandy, ensuring a smooth and strong transition."

Shelast will begin her tenure with Mercy on June 29.

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy