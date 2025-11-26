NEW PRODUCT: HydroWhirl Poseidon Offers 360° Corrosion-Resistant Option for Tank Cleaning

CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For processes requiring efficient tank washing, BETE's HydroWhirl Poseidon offers a unique solution that cleans effectively in tanks containing harsh chemicals or stubborn substances. This slow-spinning tank cleaning nozzle provides complete 360° coverage with longer dwell time on target surfaces; ideal for use in corrosive chemical environments, chemical processing tanks, food and beverage processes, IBC Totes, and more.

BETE's HydroWhirl Poseidon for Tank Cleaning

The HydroWhirl Poseidon's bearing-free design delivers a slow, deliberate spray that provides a more effective washdown than conventional rotating designs. Crafted from PFTE, the HydroWhirl is 100% corrosion-resistant and offers the lowest friction coefficient of any material, enabling faster cleaning with less water compared to static spray options. The material construction is also FDA-compliant and is suitable for use in Clean-In-Place and food-safe applications. Available in threaded or hygienic clip-on connections, the HydroWhirl Poseidon is an easy-to-install solution for tank cleaning in medium to large tanks.

The HydroWhirl Poseidon and many other BETE nozzles are available for immediate purchase on EXAIR.com. Discover how this, and the rest of BETE's extensive selection of hydraulic and air atomizing nozzles, can enhance the efficiency and reliability of your industrial spray applications. Prices start at $354.89. https://exair.co/91-hwppr

