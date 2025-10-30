NEW PRODUCT: New Ultra Duty Line Vac for Maximum Wear Resistance and Throughput

CINCINNATI , Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR's new Ultra Duty Line Vacs™ offer the most powerful and durable pneumatic conveyors yet. Engineered specifically to withstand highly abrasive conveying tasks, the Ultra Duty Line Vac's design combines a hardened alloy and ceramic material that provide exceptional resistance to wear over extended periods of time. This makes it the ideal choice for moving abrasive materials such as peat, sand, glass, powders, and other fine media commonly found in blasting, grinding, and finishing operations.

Ultra Duty Line Vac helps transfer abrasive and rocky dirt for agricultural process.

The Ultra Duty Line Vac utilizes a small amount of compressed air to create an intense vacuum with throughput 50% higher than EXAIR's standard Line Vac, making it the best solution for facilities needing maximum durability and performance. Its efficient design ensures instantaneous response, high throughput, and the ability to convey materials over long vertical and horizontal runs. Housing a ceramic insert, the Ultra Duty is especially resistant to wear over longer periods of time and offers a longstanding conveyance solution perfect for filling operations, hopper loading, waste removal, sampling, and much more.

These units are available in 1-1/4², 1-1/2", and 2" sizes that fit standard hose or tube diameters. The Ultra Duty Line Vac has no moving parts, requires no electricity, and ensures maintenance-free operation. Optional mounting brackets simplify installation, and flow can be easily controlled with a pressure regulator. Like all EXAIR products, the Ultra Duty Line Vac is CE compliant and meets OSHA pressure requirements. It is available for immediate shipment from stock, starting from $1,372.00. https://exair.co/91-udlv

