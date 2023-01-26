New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

ZLINE Expands Recall of Gas Ranges to Include 48-inch Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning 

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/ZLINE-Expands-Recall-of-Gas-Ranges-to-Include-48-inch-Gas-Ranges-Due-to-Serious-Risk-of-Injury-or-Death-from-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning

Properly Tied Recalls Children's Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Properly-Tied-Recalls-Childrens-Lounge-Pants-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard

