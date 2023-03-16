New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Pfizer Recalls Nurtec ODT Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Pfizer-Recalls-Nurtec-ODT-Prescription-Drugs-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning

IKEA Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/IKEA-Recalls-Mirrors-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Sunbeam-Heated-Blankets-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards-Distributed-by-Star-Elite

Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids Due to Laceration Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Fredericksburg-Farms-Recalls-10-Ounce-Scented-Candles-with-Glass-Lids-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/STIHL-Incorporated-Recalls-Docking-Stations-Sold-with-STIHL-iMOW-Robotic-Lawn-Mowers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Ecoxall Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads and Potassium Hydroxide Flakes Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Ecoxall-Recalls-Sodium-Hydroxide-Caustic-Soda-Beads-and-Potassium-Hydroxide-Flakes-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirements-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com

