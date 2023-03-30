New Product Safety Recalls

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Mar 30, 2023, 09:59 ET

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Carhartt Recalls Men's Work Pants with Hem Adjustment Cords Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Carhartt-Recalls-Mens-Work-Pants-with-Hem-Adjustment-Cords-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Dicks-Sporting-Goods 

Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Delta-Enterprise-Corp-Recalls-2-in-1-Outdoor-Kids-Swings-Due-to-Fall-Hazard 

Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Higdon-Outdoors-Recalls-Battery-Packs-on-XS-Series-Motion-Waterfowl-Decoys-and-Replacement-Battery-Packs-Due-to-Fire-and-or-Burn-Hazards 

Lexmark Ventures Recalls Solexio Hair Stylers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Lexmark-Ventures-Recalls-Solexio-Hair-Stylers-Due-to-Electrocution-or-Shock-Hazard 

Bicycles And Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Bicycles-and-Framesets-Recalled-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Open-Cycle 

Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Cannondale-Recalls-Tesoro-Neo-X-Speed-Electric-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

Nuevo informe de la CPSC muestra una tendencia de aumento en las muertes por monóxido de carbono (CO)

New CPSC Report Shows Upward Trend in Carbon Monoxide (CO) Fatalities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics