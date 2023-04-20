New Product Safety Recalls

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Apr 20, 2023, 09:50 ET

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Stanley-Black-Decker-Recalls-2-2-Million-DeWALT-Stanley-and-Craftsman-Fiberglass-Sledgehammers-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard 

Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Lil-Anglers-Recalls-Childrens-Fishing-Rods-Sold-with-Kid-Casters-No-Tangle-Combos-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban 

Rollerblade USA Recalls Youth In-Line Skates Due to Fall Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Rollerblade-USA-Recalls-Youth-In-Line-Skates-Due-to-Fall-Hazard 

DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/DynaDrivFresh-Water-Well-Pumps-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Electric-Shock-Manufactured-by-Davey-Water-Products 

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Changshu Lingshang Trading; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Changshu-Lingshang-Trading-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com 

NewCosplay Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co.; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/NewCosplay-Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Taizhou-Jiawang-Trading-Co-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

