New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

H.H. Brown Shoe Company Recalls Redeemer Work Boots Due to Injury Hazard (24-072)

Bell Sports Recalls Bell Slope Adult Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (24-074)

Ride Aventon Recalls Sinch.2 Folding E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (24-075)

Homedics Recalls Massagers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (24-076)

UBBCARE Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by UBBCARE (24-077)

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission