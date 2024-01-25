New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand Allegro Plastic Side Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

BRS Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act Due to Lack of Child Resistant Closure; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OAREA Outdoor Gear

Pacific Cycle Recalls E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard

Yaomiao Children's Rhinestone Silver Tiaras Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LordRoadS

Visual Comfort & Co. Recalls Maverick Coastal Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

