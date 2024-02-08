New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Vornado-Recalls-Two-Million-Handheld-Garment-Steamers-Due-to-Serious-Burn-Hazard

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Electrolux-Group-Recalls-Frigidaire-Side-by-Side-Refrigerators-with-Slim-Ice-Buckets-Due-to-Choking-and-Laceration-Hazards

VPR Brands Recalls Lighters Due to Missing Child Safety Feature, Posing Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Cigarette Lighters

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/VPR-Brands-Recalls-Lighters-Due-to-Missing-Child-Safety-Feature-Posing-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards-Violation-of-the-Federal-Regulation-for-Cigarette-Lighters

GPU Angled Adapters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by CableMod

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/GPU-Angled-Adapters-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Manufactured-by-CableMod

Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Husqvarna-Recalls-Grass-Trimmers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Children's Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Bathrobes-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-by-Nanchang-Zhongcangjishi-E-commerce

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

