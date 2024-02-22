New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/JURLEA-Rugs-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Yalande-US

EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/EVAS-20-lb-Propane-Exchange-Tanks-Recalled-by-Worthington-Enterprises-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

IKEA Recalls USB Chargers Due to Burn and Electric Shock Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/IKEA-Recalls-USB-Chargers-Due-to-Burn-and-Electric-Shock-Hazards

Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cascade-Designs-Recalls-Camping-Cooking-Pots-Due-to-Burn-and-Scald-Hazards

Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Imported by Awesafe

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Biometric-Gun-Safes-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Death-Imported-by-Awesafe

Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Biometric-Gun-Safes-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Death-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-BBRKIN

Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Machir-Recalls-Biometric-Personal-Safes-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Death

Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bulldog-Cases-Recalls-Biometric-Gun-Safes-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Death

