New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Vernier Science Education Recalls "Go Direct" Charge Stations Due to Burn Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Vernier-Science-Education-Recalls-Go-Direct-Charge-Stations-Due-to-Burn-Hazard

Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Mobile-Stands-for-Large-Interactive-Flat-Panel-Displays-Recalled-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Imported-by-SMART-Technologies

The Home Appliances Recalls Camplux Brand Portable Tankless Water Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/The-Home-Appliances-Recalls-Camplux-Brand-Portable-Tankless-Water-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bombardier-Recreational-Products-BRP-Recalls-Ski-Doo-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Crash-Hazard

Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sport

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Sandford-Family-Croquet-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Violations-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-and-Phthalates-Bans-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-by-DOM-Sports

Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cannondale-Recalls-Dave-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Children's Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively by Liverpool Football Club

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Pajamas-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-by-Liverpool-Football-Club

Oso & Me Recalls Children's Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of the Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Oso-and-Me-Recalls-Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-the-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear

Vanilla Underground Minecraft TNT Children's Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Premier P

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Vanilla-Underground-Minecraft-TNT-Childrens-Pajamas-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Imported-by-Premier-P

Nutraceutical Recalls Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Child Resistant Packaging Requirement

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Nutraceutical-Recalls-Heritage-Store-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Mouthwash-Due-to-Risk-of-Poisoning-Violation-of-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement

