New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Walmart-Recalls-Mainstays-Electric-Mini-Choppers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart

Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Essential-Medical-Supply-Reannounces-Recall-of-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Due-to-Entrapment-and-Asphyxia-Hazards-Two-Additional-Deaths-Reported-After-2021-Recall

C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/C2-Crank-Cocking-Aids-for-Excalibur-Crossbows-Recalled-Due-to-Impact-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards-Manufactured-by-Excalibur-Crossbow

Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled by Empower Brands in Major Recall Expansion Due to Burn Hazard; Refund Now Offered
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Two-Million-Black-Decker-Garment-Steamers-Recalled-by-Empower-Brands-in-Major-Recall-Expansion-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Refund-Now-Offered

Thule Recalls RideAlong Rear-Mounted Child Bike Seats Due to Chemical Ingestion Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Thule-Recalls-RideAlong-Rear-Mounted-Child-Bike-Seats-Due-to-Chemical-Ingestion-Hazard

Lovey & Grink Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Lovey-Grink-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Zazaba-International-Recalls-Grao-de-Gente-Baby-Nests-Due-to-Suffocation-Risk-and-Fall-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Zazaba-com

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Zazaba-International-Recalls-Grao-de-Gente-Crib-Bumpers-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Crib-Bumper-Ban-Sold-Exclusively-on-Zazaba-com

