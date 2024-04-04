New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Walmart-Recalls-Mainstays-Electric-Mini-Choppers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart

Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Essential-Medical-Supply-Reannounces-Recall-of-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Due-to-Entrapment-and-Asphyxia-Hazards-Two-Additional-Deaths-Reported-After-2021-Recall

C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/C2-Crank-Cocking-Aids-for-Excalibur-Crossbows-Recalled-Due-to-Impact-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards-Manufactured-by-Excalibur-Crossbow

Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled by Empower Brands in Major Recall Expansion Due to Burn Hazard; Refund Now Offered

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Two-Million-Black-Decker-Garment-Steamers-Recalled-by-Empower-Brands-in-Major-Recall-Expansion-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Refund-Now-Offered

Thule Recalls RideAlong Rear-Mounted Child Bike Seats Due to Chemical Ingestion Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Thule-Recalls-RideAlong-Rear-Mounted-Child-Bike-Seats-Due-to-Chemical-Ingestion-Hazard

Lovey & Grink Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Lovey-Grink-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Zazaba-International-Recalls-Grao-de-Gente-Baby-Nests-Due-to-Suffocation-Risk-and-Fall-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Zazaba-com

Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Zazaba-International-Recalls-Grao-de-Gente-Crib-Bumpers-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Crib-Bumper-Ban-Sold-Exclusively-on-Zazaba-com

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission