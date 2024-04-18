New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Gasaciods Children's Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Fengwang Sports; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com

Randder Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Render Store

Full Speed Ahead Recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ Cranksets Sold on Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

