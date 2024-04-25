New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

3M Recalls Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs Due to Risk of Overexposure to Loud Noise and Sound

Sant and Abel Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

Oregon Tool Recalls Log Splitters and Cylinder Kits Due to Injury Hazards

Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

Crosman Recalls Icon Air Rifles Due to Injury Hazard

JAKKS Pacific Recalls Children's Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys Due to Crash Hazard

Multi-Purpose Kids' Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Sold exclusively on Temu.com; Imported by Chau River Sports Outdoors

