New Product Safety Recalls

May 09, 2024, 09:41 ET
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/ZLINE-Recalls-Built-In-Electric-Wall-Ovens-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard
Cotton On USA Recalls Toy Pinwheels Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cotton-On-USA-Recalls-Toy-Pinwheels-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Textron-Specialized-Vehicles-Recalls-Arctic-Cat-Model-Year-2024-Catalyst-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Crash-Hazard
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Textron-Specialized-Vehicles-Recalls-Prowler-Pro-and-Tracker-Utility-Vehicles-UTVs-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Zegoo Home
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Children-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-Imported-by-Zegoo-Home
Spin Swivel Chairs Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Article
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Spin-Swivel-Chairs-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Imported-by-Article
Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Korimefa-Multi-Purpose-Helmets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury-Violation-of-Federal-Regulation-for-Bicycle-Helmets-Imported-by-Yangxi-and-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com
Children's Robes Recall Expansion Announced Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by SIORO; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Additional Units Added
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Robes-Recall-Expansion-Announced-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Imported-by-SIORO-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-Additional-Units-Added
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
