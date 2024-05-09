New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/ZLINE-Recalls-Built-In-Electric-Wall-Ovens-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard

Cotton On USA Recalls Toy Pinwheels Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cotton-On-USA-Recalls-Toy-Pinwheels-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Textron-Specialized-Vehicles-Recalls-Arctic-Cat-Model-Year-2024-Catalyst-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Crash-Hazard

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Prowler Pro and Tracker Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Textron-Specialized-Vehicles-Recalls-Prowler-Pro-and-Tracker-Utility-Vehicles-UTVs-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Zegoo Home

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Children-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-Imported-by-Zegoo-Home

Spin Swivel Chairs Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Imported by Article

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Spin-Swivel-Chairs-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Imported-by-Article

Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Korimefa-Multi-Purpose-Helmets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury-Violation-of-Federal-Regulation-for-Bicycle-Helmets-Imported-by-Yangxi-and-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com

Children's Robes Recall Expansion Announced Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by SIORO; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Additional Units Added

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Robes-Recall-Expansion-Announced-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Imported-by-SIORO-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-Additional-Units-Added

