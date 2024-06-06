New Product Safety Recalls

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jun 06, 2024, 09:55 ET

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Good Earth Lighting Recalls More than 1.2 Million Rechargeable Integrated Lights to Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported (24-254)
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Good-Earth-Lighting-Recalls-More-than-1-2-Million-Rechargeable-Integrated-Lights-to-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-One-Death-Reported

SA Consumer Products Recalls Sanctuary Quick Access and Sports Afield Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death (24-255) 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/SA-Consumer-Products-Recalls-Sanctuary-Quick-Access-and-Sports-Afield-Biometric-Gun-Safes-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Death

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota Brand Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (24-256) 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Kawasaki-Motors-USA-Recalls-Engines-Used-in-Bad-Boy-Mowers-BigDog-Bobcat-Cub-Cadet-Hustler-John-Deere-and-Kubota-Brand-Lawn-and-Garden-Equipment-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards 

Spectrum Brands Pet Care Recalls Pet Fur deShedding Conditioner Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (24-257) 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Spectrum-Brands-Pet-Care-Recalls-Pet-Fur-deShedding-Conditioner-Due-to-Risk-of-Exposure-to-Bacteria

Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Sling Carriers; Sold on Walmart.com through Joybuy Marketplace Express (24-258)
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Sling-Carriers-Recalled-Due-to-Infant-Suffocation-and-Fall-Hazards-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulation-for-Sling-Carriers-Sold-on-Walmart-com-through-Joybuy-Marketplace-Express 

Salewa USA Recalls Wild Country Ropeman 1 Ascenders Due to a Failure to Ascend (24-259) 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Salewa-USA-Recalls-Wild-Country-Ropeman-1-Ascenders-Due-to-a-Failure-to-Ascend 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

