New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana, Daikin, Goodman-Branded Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Packaged Units Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Daikin-Comfort-Technologies-Manufacturing-Recalls-Amana-Daikin-Goodman-Branded-Air-Conditioning-and-Heat-Pump-Packaged-Units-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Black-Diamond-Equipment-Recalls-Neve-Strap-Crampons-and-Accessory-Kits-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Southern Telecom Recalls Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Southern-Telecom-Recalls-Lomi-Roll-On-Waxing-Kits-Due-to-Fire-Burn-and-Shock-Hazards

Adven Group Recalls Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Hybrid Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulations

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Adven-Group-Recalls-Nap-Queen-Sleep-Victoria-Hybrid-Mattresses-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Regulations

Bambu Lab Recalls A1 3D Printers Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bambu-Lab-Recalls-A1-3D-Printers-Due-to-Electric-Shock-and-Fire-Hazards

Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com through Outad Good Life

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Magnetic-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Ingestion-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Toy-Magnets-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-through-Outad-Good-Life

Retrospec Recalls Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Retrospec-Recalls-Beaumont-Plus-ST-Bikes-with-Disc-Brakes-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission