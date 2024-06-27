New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Dania Furniture Recalls Hayden Bookcase Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; 4-Year-Old Child Died from Tip-Over

REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children's Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

At Home Procurement Recalls Toy Trunk Storage Chests Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Belk

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Excessive Heat Exposure (24-286)

Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

