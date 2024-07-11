New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Fashion Online

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Fashion-Online

Ross Stores Recalls Armchairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ross-Stores-Recalls-Armchairs-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Atomi-Recalls-Smart-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Claire's and Icing Stores Recalls Halloween Witch Hats Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Requirement

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Claires-and-Icing-Stores-Recalls-Halloween-Witch-Hats-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Requirement

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Lovely Angel

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Lovely-Angel

Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by JUVENNO KIDS

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-JUVENNO-KIDS

Best Lighting Products Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Best-Lighting-Products-Recalls-High-Bay-LED-Light-Fixtures-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

TonGass Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TonGass

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/TonGass-Pool-Drain-Covers-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Virginia-Graeme-Baker-Pool-and-Spa-Safety-Act-and-Entrapment-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-TonGass

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

