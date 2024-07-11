New Product Safety Recalls

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jul 11, 2024, 09:53 ET

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Fashion Online
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Fashion-Online

Ross Stores Recalls Armchairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ross-Stores-Recalls-Armchairs-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Atomi-Recalls-Smart-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Claire's and Icing Stores Recalls Halloween Witch Hats Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Requirement
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Claires-and-Icing-Stores-Recalls-Halloween-Witch-Hats-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Requirement

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Lovely Angel
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Lovely-Angel

Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by JUVENNO KIDS
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-JUVENNO-KIDS

Best Lighting Products Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Best-Lighting-Products-Recalls-High-Bay-LED-Light-Fixtures-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

TonGass Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TonGass
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/TonGass-Pool-Drain-Covers-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Virginia-Graeme-Baker-Pool-and-Spa-Safety-Act-and-Entrapment-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-TonGass

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

CPSC Urges Those Impacted by Tropical Storm Beryl to Take Steps to Prevent CO Poisoning and Other Post-Storm Hazards

CPSC Urges Those Impacted by Tropical Storm Beryl to Take Steps to Prevent CO Poisoning and Other Post-Storm Hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging those impacted by Tropical Storm Beryl to take steps to protect themselves and their...
New Product Safety Recalls

New Product Safety Recalls

The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. American ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics