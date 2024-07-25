New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Grand Rapids Chair Company Recalls Wood Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Plastic Restaurant High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Ophanie Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ophanie

Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

Stiger Recalls Besrey Twins Strollers Due to Entrapment, Fall and Choking Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Strollers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

Toy Guns Recalled Due to Eye Injury Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulations for Projectile Toys; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Youjiu

DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission