New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Beberoad Love New Moon Travel Bassinets Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold by Beberoadlove

Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony

Peace Industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

Origin 21 Wall Mirrors Sold Exclusively at Lowe's Stores Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Huahong Art Home Shares

Attom Tech Recalls LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

ECHO Recalls Gas-Powered Backpack Blowers Due to Fire Hazard

Mattress Pads Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation; Manufactured by Avocado Mattress

RH Baby & Child Recalls Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Cribs Due to Choking Hazard

Brompton Bicycle Recalls Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

