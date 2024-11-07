New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Dreamgro-Recalls-Lullaby-Travel-Soothers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Kyte Baby Recalls Slumber Suits Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Kytebaby.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Kyte-Baby-Recalls-Slumber-Suits-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Kytebaby-com

Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Guava-Family-Recalls-Roam-Strollers-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Baofali Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Unique Person Home Goods

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Baofali-Crib-Bumpers-Recalled-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Ban-on-Crib-Bumpers-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Unique-Person-Home-Goods

Wolf Appliance Recalls Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Wolf-Appliance-Recalls-Dual-Fuel-Ranges-with-Infrared-Griddles-Due-to-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards

Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Quad Lock

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Quad-Lock-MAG-Battery-Pack-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Imported-by-Quad-Lock

GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Govee

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/GoveeLife-and-Govee-Smart-Electric-Space-Heaters-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Imported-by-Govee

Tala North America Recalls Battery Powered Portable Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Tala-North-America-Recalls-Battery-Powered-Portable-Lamps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

