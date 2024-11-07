New Product Safety Recalls

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Nov 07, 2024, 09:48 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Dreamgro-Recalls-Lullaby-Travel-Soothers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
Kyte Baby Recalls Slumber Suits Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Kytebaby.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Kyte-Baby-Recalls-Slumber-Suits-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Kytebaby-com
Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Guava-Family-Recalls-Roam-Strollers-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards
Baofali Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Unique Person Home Goods
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Baofali-Crib-Bumpers-Recalled-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Ban-on-Crib-Bumpers-Sold-Exclusively-on-Temu-com-by-Unique-Person-Home-Goods
Wolf Appliance Recalls Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Wolf-Appliance-Recalls-Dual-Fuel-Ranges-with-Infrared-Griddles-Due-to-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards
Quad Lock MAG Battery Pack Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Quad Lock
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Quad-Lock-MAG-Battery-Pack-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Imported-by-Quad-Lock
GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Govee
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/GoveeLife-and-Govee-Smart-Electric-Space-Heaters-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Imported-by-Govee
Tala North America Recalls Battery Powered Portable Lamps Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Tala-North-America-Recalls-Battery-Powered-Portable-Lamps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
