New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Petidoux Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Outdoor Essentials Recalls Cultivar Planter Boxes Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Tractor Supply Company

woom Bikes USA Recalls Children's OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

Stokke Recalls YOYO³ Strollers Due to Injury Hazard

New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported

