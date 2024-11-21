New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Todson Recalls Nerf Barrage Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively at Walmart
Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Dorel Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards
South Shore Cribs Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Full Sized Cribs; Imported by South Shore Industries
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

