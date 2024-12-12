New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard
Touch of Class ® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard
Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available
HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co
Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

