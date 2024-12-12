New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Touch of Class ® Recalls Wall Teester Bed Crowns Due to Injury Hazard

Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available

HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co

Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard

