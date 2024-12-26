New Product Safety Recalls

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Dec 26, 2024, 09:41 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications 
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications | CPSC.gov 

Precor Recalls ResoluteTM Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Precor Recalls Resolute™ Cable Multi-Station Exercise Equipment Due to Impact Injury Hazard | CPSC.gov

GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME DirectAbout the U.S. CPSC
GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct | CPSC.gov

BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard 
BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard | CPSC.gov

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054). 
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Alerta de Seguridad para el Consumidor: Deje de usar fogones que queman alcohol u otros líquidos que violan estándares voluntarios y presentan riesgos de chorro de llamas e incendio, dos muertes y decenas de lesiones graves por quemaduras denunciadas

Alerta de Seguridad para el Consumidor: Deje de usar fogones que queman alcohol u otros líquidos que violan estándares voluntarios y presentan riesgos de chorro de llamas e incendio, dos muertes y decenas de lesiones graves por quemaduras denunciadas

WASHINGTON, D.C., 19 de diciembre de 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- La Comisión de Seguridad de Productos del Consumidor de EE.UU. (U.S....
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Sport Nets 4x8 Portable Soccer Goals Due to Impalement Hazard; One Death Reported

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Sport Nets 4x8 Portable Soccer Goals Due to Impalement Hazard; One Death Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Sport Nets 4x8 portable soccer goals due to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Product Recalls

Product Recalls

News Releases in Similar Topics