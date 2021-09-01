New Products for Rosh Hashanah Sure to Move Heaven and Earth

BAYONNE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and Day of Judgement is around the corner beginning on September 6th, however the holiday season continues throughout September. In addition to festive holiday meals, certain symbolic foods are eaten to express wishes and prayers for a good year. Dipping apples in honey and honey on challah for sweetness. Other foods with symbolic meaning are dates, almonds, and pomegranates. KAYCO, America's largest source for on trend, gourmet-forward kosher products debut two seriously sweet and delicious items that re-invent how we celebrate with those sweet treats during the holiday and every day.

Heaven & Earth debuts Almond Butter Date Bite-Coconut Heaven & Earth debuts Almond Butter Date Bites-Hazelnut

Made from with Valencia Almonds and California Dates Heaven & Earth debuts New Almond Butter Date Bites sure to move "heaven and earth." These delectable on trend treats are made with only clean and simple ingredients, are individually wrapped and Kosher. Available in 5.25 oz size bags in two flavors the new Almond Butter Date Bites and the Original Chocolate Coconut.

Gefen has created Homestyle Apple Cake so sweet and delicious you may claim it as your own homemade recipe. Available in 15.89 oz packages.

Other popular staples that are a must have New Year item include Gefen 1lb and 2lb Honey and the Gefen Honey Bear and Heaven & Earth Organic Pomegranate Juice.

For more information go to www.kayco.com and for Rosh Hashanah recipes go to www.kosher.com

"We wish all of our consumers the sweetest Holiday season," says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher Food Brands. "These delectable products for the New Year will add joy to any family celebration and can be enjoyed all year long."

KAYCO

KAYCO is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Brands under the Kayco Kosher Umbrella include Gefen; Heaven & Earth; Manischewitz; and Tuscanini, to name a few.

Media contact:

Stacey Bender

[email protected]

973-650-1218

SOURCE Kayco