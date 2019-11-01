New Products in Essential Analog Portfolio by Maxim Shatter Industry Benchmarks in Power, Solution Size and Accuracy

As designers develop new and next-generation systems for greater performance, smaller size and innovative capabilities, they demand reliable analog solutions to provide essential performance functions such as precision measurement and reliable protection. Maxim leverages world-class circuit design expertise and unique advanced process technology to provide high-quality building block ICs that support system advances in multiple applications.

Maxim has added three new solutions to its Essential Analog portfolio of high-performance, single-function analog ICs which provide efficient power, precision measurement, rugged connectivity and reliable protection.

Maxim's New Solutions in Essential Analog Portfolio:

MAX6078A: Precision Voltage Reference Delivers Industrial Level Accuracy on a Tight Battery Power Budget

The MAX6078A features ±0.04 percent initial accuracy, 20 percent more accurate than similar competitive devices. At 15µA quiescent current, the MAX6078A opens the potential for precision measurements on battery-powered and energy-harvesting systems. It operates at 6.6x less current than the closest competitive parts and, at 1.458mm x 1.288mm, is 58 percent smaller than competing solutions.

MAX16155: Industry's Lowest Power nanoPower Supervisor

The MAX16155 consumes just 400nA typical, or only 4 percent of the supply current that competitive solutions require, providing reliable system protection for virtually no power . It ensures portable, low-power devices operate safely in the event of a power failure or code error by monitoring a system rail for undervoltage fault and keeping the system in reset when it senses the fault along with a watchdog timer. The IC comes in a tiny, 6-pin SOT23 package.

MAX16160: New 4-Channel Voltage Monitor and Reset IC Without V CC Rail Power-Up Requirement

The MAX16160 is the only 4-channel voltage monitor and reset IC that uniquely asserts reset low without requiring V CC rail if any of the rails is above 1V. It features the industry's most reliable start-up and continuous operation of multi-supply systems by asserting output low. This "no-power power-up" eliminates unknown system states and significantly reduces the burden on design engineers to accurately sequence their power rail startup. With a voltage monitoring accuracy of ±1 percent for all inputs, it is up to 50 percent more accurate than competitive offerings (commonly ±1.50 percent for all inputs). Its 6-bump WLP (1.408mm x 0.848mm) is 85 percent smaller than the closest competitor.

Commentary

"High-performance analog building blocks are critical to every system designer's success," said Susie Inouye , research director at Databeans. "Solutions like those in Maxim's Essential Analog portfolio enable engineers in any end market to focus valuable time and energy on their own expertise while leaving the analog complexity to experts."

, research director at Databeans. "Solutions like those in Maxim's Essential Analog portfolio enable engineers in any end market to focus valuable time and energy on their own expertise while leaving the analog complexity to experts." "By consuming the lowest power and preventing unnecessary shutdowns from power supply glitches, these new devices improve system runtime and uptime," said David Andeen , executive director for the Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "Combined with dramatically higher accuracy and the smallest size, our Essential Analog products beat the competition again to give customers an edge."

Availability and Pricing

MAX6078A is available at Maxim's website for $1.21 (1,000-up, FOB USA ); MAX6078EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $39

(1,000-up, FOB ); evaluation kit is available for MAX16155 is available at Maxim's website for $1.25 (1,000-up, FOB USA )

(1,000-up, FOB ) MAX16160 is available at Maxim's website for $1.87 (1,000-up, FOB USA )

