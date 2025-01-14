New Professional Services Consulting Firm KeenStack Launches to Help Companies Unlock ServiceNow Potential

Firm That Transforms IT Service Management with Intelligent Automation and Data-Driven Insights is Hiring, Poised for Growth

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenStack, the professional services consulting firm that helps companies unlock the full potential of ServiceNow, today announces its official launch. With extensive operational and technological knowledge, the KeenStack team offers comprehensive solutions and services designed to help companies extract maximum value from the ServiceNow platform and drive measurable results. The firm works across industries while specializing in the public sector and healthcare.

"I had a very intentional vision for how I wanted to build KeenStack, which has guided all of the decisions my team and I have made so far," says Thiru Thangarathinam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of KeenStack. "It's important to me that our clients work with practitioners who have experience with similar roles and challenges, so we've hired true experts who lead with empathy and curiosity. Unlike larger firms, we work closely with our clients to navigate complex organizational dynamics, ensuring initiatives are supported across all levels, not just IT. We're committed to aligning clients' business goals with execution and creating long-term, trust-based relationships, all while contributing to the community around us."

Many organizations today use ServiceNow primarily for IT service management, but the platform's capabilities extend far beyond that. ServiceNow can serve as a central hub to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs across the entire enterprise. KeenStack was launched to help organizations unlock the platform's full potential, expanding its use beyond IT to streamline operations across departments like HR, customer service, and digital experience.

By consolidating platforms and leveraging the full ServiceNow suite, businesses can optimize workflows, reduce operational complexity, and maximize ROI. Additionally, KeenStack helps companies leverage AI within the platform to drive automation, efficiency, and digital transformation, enabling them to differentiate themselves and succeed in the modern, digital world.

KeenStack is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations implement, optimize, and manage their ServiceNow platforms to streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance, technical implementation, and ongoing support, KeenStack empowers clients to maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more, please visit www.keenstack.com .

