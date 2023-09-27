New Profit Launches "Say More" Podcast, Featuring Radically Candid and Joyful Conversations with Changemakers

Hosted by New Profit CEO Tulaine Montgomery, Say More is a series of dialogues with people who are building an America where everyone can thrive.

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Profit , a venture philanthropy organization that backs social entrepreneurs who are advancing equity and opportunity in the U.S., launched " Say More with Tulaine Montgomery ." The new podcast series features New Profit CEO Tulaine Montgomery in conversation with influential leaders, philanthropists and activists about America's future, exploring what it will take to build a thriving multiracial, multicultural and intergenerational society.

"In a moment when our society seems more divided than ever, 'Say More' is space for deep, candid dialogue with the power to replenish our imaginations and expand our sense of possibility," said Tulaine Montgomery, New Profit CEO and "Say More" Host and Co-Producer. "What started three years ago as an Instagram Live series bringing people together during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a growing community of changemakers having the action-oriented conversations we need to make meaningful progress towards an American Evolution. We're excited to continue this momentum with the launch of the 'Say More' podcast."

The first episode, released on all major podcast platforms today, will feature Karla Monterroso, Founder and Managing Partner of Brava Leaders, who works to build policies and systems that allow inclusive and multicultural institutions to thrive. Other Season One guests include:

Cheryl Dorsey, Echoing Green, President

Rachel Cargle, The Loveland Group, Founder, Social Activist and Author

Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps, CEO

Farai Chideya, Our Body Politic, Creator and Host

Created in partnership with Hueman Group Media, a Webby-winning podcast company for social change and impact, "Say More" will explore topics like social innovation and entrepreneurship, coalition building, narrative change, restoration and healing, building connections, and more.

"From stories of inspiration and innovation to moments of candid connection, 'Say More' is a must-listen for anyone on their journey toward building a more inclusive, equitable world," said Camille Laurente, Hueman Group Media CEO and Co-Founder.

Listen to "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Tulaine Montgomery

Tulaine Montgomery is an entrepreneur, educator, writer and organizer. She has held leadership roles in the launch and expansion of social enterprises across the U.S., the Caribbean, East Africa, Indonesia and South Africa.

Tulaine is the CEO of New Profit , a venture philanthropy organization that backs breakthrough social entrepreneurs who are advancing education, economic mobility and opportunity in America. During her time at New Profit, Tulaine has led initiatives focused on strengthening education-to-employment pathways for overlooked youth, driving resources and support to entrepreneurs who have been directly impacted by the American legal system, and building a more diverse, effective and inclusive social impact sector.

Outside of New Profit, Tulaine is a trusted advisor and serves as the Board Chair for GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the nation. She is the Host and Co-Producer of "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery," a podcast that explores what it would take to build a world that works for everyone.

About New Profit

New Profit is a venture philanthropy organization that backs social entrepreneurs who are advancing equity and opportunity in the U.S. New Profit exists to build a bridge between these leaders and a community of philanthropists who are committed to catalyzing their impact. New Profit provides unrestricted grants and strategic support to a portfolio of organizations led by visionary social entrepreneurs to increase their impact, scale, and sustainability. It also partners with social entrepreneurs and other cross-sector leaders to shift how government and philanthropy pursue social change to ensure that all people can thrive. Since its founding in 1998, New Profit has invested over $350M in 200+ organizations and, through the America Forward Coalition's collective advocacy efforts, has unlocked over $1.9B in government funding for social innovation.

About Hueman Group Media

Hueman Group Media is a podcast company for social change and impact. HGM works with leading nonprofit organizations, purpose-driven companies, and thought leaders to amplify conversations around today's most important issues including gender equity, climate change, social justice, and mental health. HGM has produced podcasts and partnered with organizations including The Elders, MetLife, EY, B Lab, Vodafone Americas Foundation, and MIT Solve.

