New Profit Launches Second Season of "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" Podcast, Featuring Radically Candid Conversations About Building an America Where Everyone Can Thrive

Hosted by New Profit CEO Tulaine Montgomery, this season of Say More will feature guests Krista Tippett, Marshall Ganz, Rachel Cargle, and more to explore what it takes to create a better world.

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Profit , a venture philanthropy organization that backs social entrepreneurs who are advancing equity and opportunity in the U.S., launched the second season of " Say More with Tulaine Montgomery ." The podcast series features New Profit CEO Tulaine Montgomery in conversation with global leaders, civic visionaries, educators, and activists to explore the journey towards building a thriving multiracial, multicultural and intergenerational society.

"'Say More' is more than a podcast — it's a sanctuary for all who are in the pursuit of creating a better world," said Tulaine Montgomery, New Profit CEO and "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" Host and Co-Producer. "During this season, we'll dive deep into what it means to build coalitions for justice, connect across lines of difference, evolve our systems together, and unravel the mysteries of the brain, all while infusing joy and hope for the future."

The first episode is available on all major podcast platforms today. Season Two guests include:

Krista Tippett, Creator and Host of "On Being"

Rachel Cargle, Founder of The Loveland Group, Social Activist and Author

Marshall Ganz, Senior Lecturer in Leadership, Organizing and Civil Society at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

Christopher Emdin, Maxine Greene Chair for Distinguished Contributions to Education and Professor of Science Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and Director of Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the STEAM DREAM and Ideal Lab

Eric Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Citizen University and Founding Director of Aspen Institute's Citizenship & American Identity Program

Created in partnership with Hueman Group Media, a Webby-winning podcast company for social change and impact, "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" will explore topics like social innovation and entrepreneurship, coalition building, narrative change, restoration and healing, building connections, and more.

Listen to "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Tulaine Montgomery

Tulaine Montgomery is an entrepreneur, educator, writer and organizer. She has held leadership roles in the launch and expansion of social enterprises across the U.S., the Caribbean, East Africa, Indonesia, and South Africa.

Tulaine currently serves as CEO of New Profit , a venture philanthropy organization that backs visionary leaders who are scaling innovations and transforming our nation's most important and often inequitable systems. During her time at New Profit, Tulaine has led initiatives focused on strengthening education-to-employment pathways for underserved youth, driving resources and support to entrepreneurs who have been directly impacted by the American legal system, and building a more diverse, effective, and inclusive organization and philanthropic sector.

Outside of New Profit, Tulaine is also a trusted advisor to nonprofit organizations and socially responsible companies, providing strategic and financial support to many of our nation's most breakthrough and promising social innovations. She currently serves as the Board Chair for GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the nation. She is the Host and Co-Producer of "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery," a podcast that explores what it would take to build a world that works for everyone.

About New Profit

New Profit is a venture philanthropy organization that backs social entrepreneurs who are advancing equity and opportunity in America. New Profit exists to build a bridge between these leaders and a community of philanthropists who are committed to catalyzing their impact. New Profit provides unrestricted grants and strategic support to a portfolio of organizations led by visionary social entrepreneurs to increase their impact, scale, and sustainability. It also partners with social entrepreneurs and other cross-sector leaders to shift how government and philanthropy pursue social change to ensure that all people can thrive. Since its founding in 1998, New Profit has invested over $350M in 250+ organizations and, through the America Forward Coalition's collective advocacy efforts, has unlocked over $1.9B in government funding for social innovation.

About Hueman Group Media

Hueman Group Media is a podcast company for social change and impact. HGM works with leading nonprofit organizations, purpose-driven companies, and thought leaders to amplify conversations around today's most important issues including gender equity, climate change, social justice, and mental health. HGM has produced podcasts and partnered with organizations including The Elders, MetLife, EY, B Lab, Vodafone Americas Foundation, and MIT Solve.

